Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt is a royalty after all — no, not just in Hollywood! Turns out, he’s got a legit royal connection that takes us all the way back to medieval England. Yes, to the King Henry II himself.

First off, Pitt and Queen Elizabeth II were 25th cousins. And that’s how they share a common ancestor—Henry II of England. As per reports by Business Insider, Pitt and the late Queen are 25th cousins, twice removed. This places the actor in a royal lineage dating back to the 12th century. King Henry II was the first Plantagenet king. He ruled from 1154 to 1189 in the 12th century.

He held titles like Duke of Normandy, Count of Anjou, and Duke of Aquitaine. His reign was marked by consequential political and legal reforms. Henry II is often credited with establishing the basis of England’s common law system and expanding the Anglo-French domains.

His rule had its share of controversies. One major conflict was with Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Their dispute over church authority led to Becket’s assassination. The Hollywood star and Queen Elizabeth II are connected through shared lineage. Their connection traces back to Henry II’s descendants. Pitt’s ancestry reportedly runs through a line of English and French nobility, leading back to the medieval monarch.

Pitt isn’t the only Hollywood star with royal ties. His ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has a distant link to British royalty. Her lineage goes back to Marie of France, daughter of King Philip II. This reportedly makes her Queen Elizabeth II’s 26th cousin.

These findings place both Pitt and Jolie in a vast network of descendants connected to Europe’s medieval rulers. While such distant relations carry no formal status or privileges today, they highlight how centuries-old royal bloodlines continue to intersect with modern public figures.

King Henry II’s legacy includes not only legal reforms but also dynastic ties that spread across Europe, many of which still surface in genealogical studies today.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: YouTube Star P2istheName Found Dead At 26, Fans in Shock Over Tragic Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News