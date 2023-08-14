BLACKPINK’s Jennie is reaching new heights and we are nothing but happy for her. The K-Pop star has proved she is here to not only showcase her extraordinary talent but also slay with her killer looks. As earlier this year, the singer announced her collaboration with Calvin Klein, and she became the face of the luxury brand; she has now taken a step ahead in leaving her fans mesmerised with her brand endorsement. The 27-year-old, clad from head to toe in CK, posed for a promotional clip for the brand and took her fans’ breaths away with it.

The K-Pop idol, whose real name is Jennie Kim, has been in the industry for seven years now. While she is also focusing on her individual career, her contract renewal discussions with BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment are the biggest point of focus for her fans, BLINKS.

Coming back, Jenie recently raised the hotness quotient as she slipped into CK’s signature denim as se flaunted her s*xy bod on camera. In the latest promo for the brand, the Solo singer could be seen slipping into a blue denim jacket and a pair of matching jeans. She left the jacket unbuttoned to flaunt her white statement sports bra.

The look is absolutely stunning as she paired the loose jeans with black pumps. The BLACKPINK member looked no less than a piece of art as she opted for a subtle but dramatic makeup with a lot of kohl and wet hair. Nobody can beat the Idol star when it comes to posing before the camera and she proved it. Jennie is among the popular celebrities, such as Jungkook, Kid Cudi, Kendall Jenner and more to become the face of the brand.

JENNIE of BLACKPINK for Calvin Klein. https://t.co/s1Objdylt3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 14, 2023

Blackpink's Jennie looks so nice in Calvin Klein's new photoshoot pic.twitter.com/zYlnOi4Qwt — Best Pop Visuals (@bestpopvisuals) August 14, 2023

Reacting to her latest stills and clip, BLINKS have taken over Twitter by continuously trending JENNIE KIM. A Twitter user wrote, “She’s a work of art,” while another penned, “SHE ATE THIS UP.”

A third one demanded a separate CK line with BLACKPINK and wrote, “Now that’s a winning combination! They should do a BLACKCALVINPINK line!”

“She is the It Girl,” wrote a fourth one.

Let us know your views on BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s look in the comments.

