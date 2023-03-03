Prime Video today announced the streaming premiere of Black Adam, written and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise), and produced by Dwayne Johnson along with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn. DC Extended Universe fans are in for a thrilling journey with the action-adventure film.

It is an anti-hero film, which takes the fans of DC Extended Universe on a thrilling journey with its mesmerising performances and action-packed visuals.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson in the role of Teth Adam who was bestowed with the powers of almighty gods. In ancient Kahndaq, (a fictional Middle-eastern country), he was imprisoned for nearly 5,000 years for misusing his powers.

Black Adam takes us on a journey of a now freed Black Adam on a rampage to serve his unique form of justice originating from deep-rooted rage, challenged by modern-day heroes of The Justice Society – Starring Aldis Hodge (“City on a Hill,” “One Night in Miami”) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life,” “Rush Hour 3”), Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express,” “Aladdin”), Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers,” “Trinkets”) as Cyclone, Mohammed Amer (“Mo,” “Ramy”), Bodhi Sabongui (“A Million Little Things”), and Pierce Brosnan (the James Bond and “Mamma Mia!” franchises) as Doctor Fate.

From New Line Cinema, this is the first-ever film to explore the story of Black Adam, based on the character from DC. Created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, the Collet-Serra directed film is from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani,

Black Adam will be available to stream on Prime Video starting March 15, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

