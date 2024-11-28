Billboard apologizes to Taylor Swift after unintentionally sparking a controversy that has upset her fans.

The music publication and chart company recently dubbed the singer the second-biggest pop star of the 21st century, just beyond Beyonce.

However, a video announcing the news created outrage as it included a clip of Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ music video, and the outlet has now stated being at the receiver’s end.

Billboard is currently under fire for featuring a clip of Taylor Swift’s wax figure from Kanye West’s ‘Famous’ music video in their announcement of her as the second greatest pop star of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/UeviHxszMh — Pop Stuff (@ThePopStuff) November 27, 2024

The Rift Between Kanye West and Taylor Swift

If you are a Swifty, you probably would remember Kanye’s ‘Famous’ music video featured a nude wax figure modeled after Taylor. The video and its song, which Kanye proclaimed made the 34-year-old famous, marked the end of their friendship.

Despite claims from Kanye’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, that Taylor knew of his fans, a recorded call between the two showed that she was not fully informed.

Billboard Removed the Video from Social Media

Billboard later took down the video from social media and explained their decision in a statement on X.

“We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers, but in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error,” they wrote, per Just Jared.

Kanye landed in seventh place on the Billboard list

We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her. We have removed the clip from our video and sincerely regret the harm we caused with this error. — billboard (@billboard) November 28, 2024

Taylor Swift fans Threatened Billboard

Fans were infuriated with the Billboard video editor’s choice, and they took to social media to defend Taylor Swift. The Swifties even demanded an apology from the corporation before they posted their statement on the matter.

.@billboard, the decision to include that clip in a video supposedly celebrating Taylor’s success is beyond nasty. It’s not just disgusting and disrespectful, it’s an outright slap in the face to an artist who, whether you acknowledge it or not, has single-handedly defined this… — Swift HQ (@SwiftUpdatesHQ) November 27, 2024

Every time the famous mv situation comes up i am reminded that people just hate women. That man’s career should have ended right there after that but heyyy who cares about women right? https://t.co/YJYshosMkF — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) November 28, 2024

.@billboard there’s no justification for digging up that footage and including it in an homage to taylor that was supposed to celebrate her artistry. callously using not just her trauma, but a crime against her likeness to generate attention towards your list demands an apology — drew (@repiscrumbling) November 27, 2024



Many fans have even canceled Billboard, using the now-popular hashtag #BillboardIsOverParty on X.

Different fandoms coming together to cancel billboard #billboardisoverparty pic.twitter.com/1D0Tgg975p — Kat (@torturedkat) November 27, 2024

