Hollywood star Ryan Gosling may be Greta Gerwig‘s Ken, but his kids aren’t quite sure why he’d want to play the part.

The actor, 42, shared that since he didn’t play with Barbies himself growing up, his kids were his main entryway into the brand. “My kids were my introduction to (Barbie)”, he said. “I think they’re confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken,” People reported.

Ryan Gosling went on to share that his daughters also helped him prepare for a scene that required an extra amount of work. “My kids were around for months at home, as I was prepping for it,” he told People. “So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too.”

“And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera,” Gosling concluded.

Ryan Gosling shares his two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, with his longtime partner Eva Mendes. The couple, who have been together since 2011, first met while filming ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’.

The couple is fairly private when it comes to their kids. Barbie also stars Margot Robbie and is scheduled to clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on 21st July, 2023.

