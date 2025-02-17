This new year is two months in and has already been a gift for Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet fans. While the couple have kept their two-year romance private most of the time, during the last couple of months, they have been slowly easing their way into the public and the shining spotlight.

From their PDA at the 2025 Golden Globes to attending all of his premieres and afterparties, she was also present at the Berlin Film Festival, holding his hand. The duo was seen at the BAFTAs 2025, and apart from matching in all-black outfits, they donned matching Cartier rings.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Wear Matching Cartier Rings At BAFTAs 2025

Kylie wore a sparkly, body-hugging black gown for the occasion. Though she did not pose on the red carpet, keeping up with their refusal to publicly talk about their romance, she was as supportive as ever inside the event. Timothee wore a black Bottega Veneta suit with a black t-shirt and shoes.

kylie in vintage galliano. timothée in bottega veneta. pic.twitter.com/jFHGStY8xU — DUDA (@saintdemie) February 16, 2025

Though their matching outfits are their public display of affection, including holding hands, kisses, and being lost in each other’s eyes grabbed a lot of attention, something else did not go unnoticed. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the two wearing matching Cartier rings as they attended the awards ceremony.

The jewelry was from the Panthère de Cartier rings collection, and the two wore matching pieces to the event where Timothee was nominated as Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown. As soon as this detail was noted, fans went berserk with joy and happiness about the star couple.

timothée and kylie’s matching panthère cartier rings 💍🤍 pic.twitter.com/fjaQM6JHkt — jess (@des179854) February 16, 2025

Fans React To Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Matching Rings

One user wrote, “The wedding one will be next,” referring to the potential wedding ring they would be wearing when the two get married. Another mused, “Showin’ off the Valentine’s Day present,” while a third pointed out that she was also donning matching earrings and said, “Kylie must be on cloud 9. Matching jewelry, and loudly loving her,” about their romance.

This is how you love someone privately loudly. They had their private moment when he gave them to her. And then absolutely doesn’t care, if the whole world sees that they are matching 🥹 — Yahilin Brito (@YahBrito91) February 16, 2025

The first user replied, “This is how you love someone privately loudly. They had their private moment when he gave them to her,” and added, “And then absolutely doesn’t care, if the whole world sees that they are matching.” A fourth noted how the two were giggling and kissing throughout the event.

One netizen felt, “It’s everybody else is so serious, meanwhile, they’re in their own little bubble having a time. That does it for me.” Another stated, “Obsessed with them doing this! they got the whole collection,” while a third even manifested, “Wow I aspire to be this type of rich with my future bf.”

They’re so cute and perfect for each other. pic.twitter.com/zuMvtRzm1I — liyah (@chlmtsdoll) February 16, 2025

