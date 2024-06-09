Bad Boys: Ride or Die is expected to crush the industry’s expectations and pass out with flying colors on its debut weekend. The film hit the screens this Friday, and before the weekend box office results are out, let us check where the Bad Boys films starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led franchise has earned more than $838 million at the worldwide box office. The films might not have been critically acclaimed, but audiences love them anyway. Scroll below for more.

The first film in the Bad Boys franchise was released in 1995. The third one came out over one and a half decades later, in 2020. The fourth installment was supposed to be released earlier, but its development was halted because of Will Smith’s slapping scandal at the 2022 Oscars. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is being appreciated by the audience more than the critics, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the Bad Boys franchise’s ranking per critics score on Tomatometer.

Bad Boys II (2003)

Tomatometer Score – 24%

Audience Score- 78%

The second installment in the Bad Boys franchise has the lowest Tomatometer Score; however, audiences liked the banter and the action, and it reportedly became one of the highest-grossing films of 2003.

The film’s Synopsis reads, “The drug ecstasy is flowing into Miami, and the police want it stopped. Police Detective Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and his partner, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith), are the men who do it. They track the drugs to a Cuban smuggler, Johnny Tapia (Jordi Mollà), who is also involved in a bloody war with Russian and Haitian mobsters. If that isn’t bad enough, there’s tension between the two cops because Lowrey is romantically involved with Burnett’s sister, Syd (Gabrielle Union).”

Bad Boys (1995)

Tomatometer Score- 44%

Audience Score – 78%

It was released in 1995 and is the first movie in the franchise. The critics’ score for it is also below average. Tea Leoni played a significant role, in addition to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Its synopsis reads, “Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) blow a fuse when $100 million worth of heroin they recently confiscated is heisted from station headquarters. Suspecting it was an inside job, Internal Affairs gave them five days to track down the drugs before they shut down the narcotics division. Action meets farce when Marcus is compelled to masquerade as his partner to gain the trust of a call girl (Tea Leoni), a key witness in their investigation.”

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (2024)

Tomatometer Score- 64%

Audience Score- 97%

According to the Tomatometer Score, the latest release has grabbed the second spot. Going by the Audience Score, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is leading the list with a 97% score.

After a strong $21.6 million opening, the industry is hopeful that it will bring glory to the summer box office. The film’s official synopsis reads, “When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.”

Bad Boys For Life (2020)

Tomatometer Score- 76%

Audience Score- 96%

The threequel and predecessor of Bad Boys: Ride or Die has the highest Tomatometer Score, and the Audience Score is also very impressive, just 1% less than the latest release.

The film is about the wife and son of a Mexican drug lord embarking on a vengeful quest to kill all those involved in his trial and imprisonment, including Miami Detective Mike Lowrey. When Mike gets wounded, he teams up with partner Marcus Burnett and AMMO — a special tactical squad — to bring the culprits to justice. But the old-school, wisecracking cops must soon learn to get along with their new elite counterparts if they are to take down the vicious cartel that threatens their lives.

Meanwhile, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, reportedly earned $21.6 million on its release day. The film was released in theatres on June 7.

