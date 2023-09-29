Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be the culmination of over two decades of Marvel properties and the MCU. Even though the film is still a long way from release, the hype around the film is getting too much to handle with each passing day. Now, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has a unique relationship to the film.

One of the notable criticisms of the current phase of the MCU is the absence of a clear central character to symbolize the franchise. This has led many fans to ponder over who might take the lead in the epic conclusion of the Multiverse Saga in “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

In a recent rumour, it has been suggested that the main protagonist of the film “Avengers: Secret Wars” will likely be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who will be accompanied by characters from various points in Marvel’s extensive cinematic history.

Pretty much. Although some of those Fox-Verse Marvel characters won’t be making it out of #Deadpool3… It’s just missing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man as the lead of #AvengersSecretWars. Tobey Maguire’s Spidey will appear, but he won’t be a lead. https://t.co/WAhmZ2plSg pic.twitter.com/MqZ9Qzla2v — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 26, 2023

The choice of Tom Holland as the central character in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ adds an intriguing twist to the storyline. In the original Secret Wars comic, Spider-Man played a significant role but wasn’t necessarily the focal point. This adaptation by the MCU raises curiosity about how they will handle such an iconic event and which other Marvel characters might take on prominent roles alongside Holland.

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ marks the initial instalment in a two-part conclusion to Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, with ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ completing Marvel Studios’ Phase 6. These highly anticipated films are slated for release in theatres in 2025.

Destin Daniel Cretton is set to helm ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,’ with Jeff Loveness handling the screenplay. Meanwhile, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will be penned by Michael Waldron, although the director for this project has yet to be announced.

Given the sprawling Multiverse Saga and impressive ensemble cast, Marvel enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the next two Avengers films. Robert Downey Jr.’s remarks may leave fans with varying interpretations, but one undeniable fact remains: Marvel Studios has an ambitious and exciting vision for the future.

