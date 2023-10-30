Is Josh Brolin’s Thanos making its comeback with The Marvels? Well, the internet is buzzing, and the media is surfacing reports about Thanos might be having a potential return in the Brie Larson starrer. MCU’s iconic villain, the purple bad guy, was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame; it will be a blast if he makes a cameo in the Captain Marvel sequel. Scroll ahead to find out what makes us believe in his return.

For the unversed, apart from Brie Larson, The Marvels also features Teyonah Paris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and the South Korean actor Park Seo Joon in the pivotal roles.

It was something so unexpected when one of Thanos’ variants had wiped off nearly half of the existence and even wanted to clear it all at once. The MCU fans were quite traumatized after that event, and now it seems it wasn’t over for Thanos as he might be returning with his own bad self in The Marvels. As in the new trailer, Marvel Cinematic Universe teased a little of Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

While there was no scene with the ‘purple bad guy’, a new dialogue was heard that was never there in either of the last Avenger movies. In the trailer, the Mad Titan threatens by saying, “There will always be more to finish my work.” Check out the trailer on the official YouTube account here:

Was it a spoiling mistake from the end of the MCU, or was it purposely put and designed as a marketing strategy to attract the audience’s attention as Thanos has a huge fanbase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It is clear that the villains in The Marvels want to keep finishing Thanos’ work, but it’s worth pointing out that it was only Thanos’ voiceover over the scenes of Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn, who will be seen as the villain of Captain Marvel sequel.

Even though Thanos has died twice in the last Avenger movies, however, that hasn’t stopped the fans from wanting more of his bad-guy chaos in the films. And, well, Josh Brolin’s acting is never a bad thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the same time, Harry Styles‘ Eros, Thanos’ brother’s character, has already been introduced through The Eternals, so it won’t be fair if there’s no Josh’s original Thanos reference in the next chapter.

It seems the hype surrounding The Marvels has died down as the movie is seeing a poor pre-sale ticket collection. However, all of our queries will end with the release of the movie on November 10.

Are you excited?

