A Jane Doe has accused Texas attorney Tony Buzbee of malpractice and allegedly concealing the fact that he had a venereal disease in a shocking new civil lawsuit. According to the court documents obtained by The Mirror, the woman is suing the controversial lawyer, who is currently representing the victims of Sean Diddy Combs, after he handled her divorce case.

The lawsuit alleges that Buzbee and the woman got involved in a romantic affair during their professional relationship, during which he allegedly transmitted an incurable disease to her.

What Does The Lawsuit State?

The complaint alleges, “[Buzbee] used the opportunity to doctor Plaintiff’s medical records to make it look as if he could not have been the one who infected her with a venereal disease. Defendant then used these blatantly falsified records to attempt to blackmail Plaintiff’s husband to circumvent ordinary negotiations to distribute assets in the context of a divorce.”

The woman also accused the lawyer, currently involved in Sean Diddy Combs’ case, of attempting to extort her former husband. She claimed that his alleged attempts at blackmail were unsuccessful, which supposedly led to a settlement that left her with only a fraction of what she should have received, all in an effort to resolve the matter quickly and bury his serious misconduct.

Buzbee allegedly offered free legal services after the woman confronted him about the transmission. The plaintiff claims that feeling fear and embarrassment, she continued seeing him, knowing he was the only partner she would not have to disclose the disease to in the future.

The woman further accused Buzbee of becoming possessive in their relationship. She claimed that when he saw her talking to another individual at a bar, he allegedly erupted in a jealous rage. The complaint states that Buzbee smashed the woman’s glass into her face, causing her front teeth to chip. As a result, the plaintiff became fearful of what he might do if she ever spoke out against him and remained silent until filing the lawsuit.

What Did Tony Buzbee Say In Response To The Lawsuit?

Tony Buzbee stated that the efforts to discredit and intimidate him from pursuing claims in the Sean Diddy Combs litigation had become criminal. He described the latest case and others as frivolous and without merit. The lawyer also predicted that the case would be dismissed like the previous ones.

He also suggested that false claims were being filed regularly, alleging that they were being orchestrated by individuals connected to or working with Roc Nation. “This latest one is provably false with literally no factual basis or merit whatsoever. Prior to filing it, the lawyer demanded $20 million from me, claiming that if I didn’t pay, he would trash my reputation despite being shown that his ‘client’s’ wild claims could not be true,” Buzbee said in a statement to The Mirror.

“We won’t just sit back and allow this criminality to continue. We have reported this conduct to the relevant legal authorities. And, we will be suing those behind this to put an end to this egregious behavior once and for all,” he added. However, the latest accuser’s attorney denied involvement with Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation.

