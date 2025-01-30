Ariana Grande’s appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ became unforgettable, not just for her Oscar nomination but for her hilarious attachment to a pineapple.

The 31-year-old singer, who had just learned that she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked, joined Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Don Gilet, and Olly

Alexander on the red couch.

Will Ferrell’s Quirky Gesture

Grande received congratulations from Graham Norton just hours after the Academy Award nominations were announced, which led to an amusing moment with Ferrell.

Rather than simply applauding, Ferrell stood up, grabbed a pineapple from the fruit bowl, and presented it to Grande on bended knee, joking that this is what a nomination looks like. Grande, amused, accepted the quirky gift, held it up to the crowd, and then giggled, “I appreciate it, thank you!”.

The lighthearted exchange was a hit, and the singer kept the pineapple with her for the remainder of the show, even taking it home later that night.

Ariana Grande’s New Companion: The Pineapple

Grande’s stylist posted an Instagram story showing the fruit tucked safely into a seatbelt next to Grande as if it had become her new prized possession.

The internet had plenty to say about the moment, with some viewers perplexed by her attachment to the pineapple, while others found it endearingly funny.

“This was my first real encounter with Grande. She seemed ‘quirky,’ to put it politely, but I want a bit more personality than nursing a fake pineapple,” one said, while another added, “I found it very funny in a silly way.”

Users on X also discussed their thoughts about Grande embracing the pineapple.

“I can’t believe I just watched Ariana Grande hold a pineapple for an hour and talk about ‘holding space’ for Defying Gravity,” one said.

i can’t believe i just watched ariana grande hold a pineapple for an hour and talk about holding space for defying gravity — liam (@bwsweetener) January 23, 2025

Another added, “Will didn’t even know what he did when he handed her that pineapple. That’s crazy.”

Will didn’t even know what he did when he handed her that pineapple. That’s crazy — 🍋 (@Ritawhoras) January 26, 2025

