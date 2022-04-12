Anthony Mackie aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sam Wilson / Falcon / Captain America recently hosted the CMT Music Awards. While the night saw many top country musicians like Miranda Lambert, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and more taking home top honours, what caught our attention was Mackie’s fan interaction prior to the show.

As part of his promotional tour for his hosting gig at the CMT Music Awards, Mackie answered a few fan questions. One of these questions was – which Avenger he would want to get stuck on a remote island with. Read on to know who he chose and why.

Answering the fan question during the CMT Awards Fan Cam session, Anthony Mackie said, “I would say Lizzle Olsen (Elizabeth Olsen) because I love to laugh at her because she’s a funny human being. But you know, everywhere I go, I take Sebastian (Sebastian Stan). He’s my right hand.” Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Stan’s Bucky Barnes share a strong bond in several MCU films and even starred alongside each other in the Disney+ miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Continuing to justify his answer, Anthony Mackie added, “I’m sorry for being for unsurprising but that’s my dude, so if I’m going to a deserted island for five days, I’m gonna take my dude. We could do some fishing, drink a few coconuts. It’d be great. And he needs that, he needs (it), he’s a busy guy.”

Check out the video here:

#CMTAwards co-host @AnthonyMackie has answers to your #CMTFanCam questions! Find out how he prepped for hosting 🧐 , his best dance moves, and more! https://t.co/SEZvWXO9uK — CMT (@CMT) April 12, 2022

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier have starred together in several MCU films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Mackie is now all set to get his own film franchise with Captain America 4, but Stan’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still now known.

If you had to choose one Avenger to be with you on a deserted island for 5 days, who would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below.

