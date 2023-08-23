Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and often gets spotted with her kids in New York. The actress shares six kids with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and they were once the IT couple in the entertainment industry. Before Pitt, Jolie was married to Billy Bob Thorton, and today, we bring you a throwback to when she got his name tattooed on a dragon on her body but regretted it later. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Angelina enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 14 million followers on Instagram. The actress is a doting mother and often makes stylish appearances in SoHo with her children.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, Angelina Jolie once got her ex-husband Billy Bob Thorton’s name tattooed on her left arm with a dragon. However, after her split with him, she regretted it.

And according to Life&Style, Jolie addressed the awkward tattoo situation and said, “I’ll never be stupid enough to have a man’s name tattooed on me again.” Her separation was a shock to all her fans, and talking to Vogue about it, the Maleficent actress once said, “It took me by surprise, too, because overnight, we totally changed,” as reported by E!news.

Angelina Jolie revealed how their busy acting schedules would keep them away for months, and one day, she realised, “I think one day we had just nothing in common,” as per US Weekly.

