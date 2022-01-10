Andrew Garfield has opened up about all the times he lied about his involvement in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even just some days before the film hit the theatres, the actor denied being in the new MCU film. However, once it was released the matter was settled, and fans poured into the cinema halls to watch Garfield, Holland, and Tobey Maguire‘s Spideys in one frame.

It wasn’t just the former wall-crawlers that made a comeback in the movie. Old villains like Dr. Otto Octavious, Green Goblin, and Electro are also seen in the film after a mishap happens with Doctor Strange‘s spell.

Now, while talking to The Wrap, Andrew Garfield has opened up about him reprising his role as the superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor said that lying about his appearance till the last minute was “weirdly enjoyable” to him, but at the same time it stressed him out. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable,” Garfield said.

“It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” Andrew Garfield added. “There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie, and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do,” the Spider-Man No Way Home actor continued.

He continued, “I placed myself in that position of, ‘Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?'”

“I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want,” Andrew Garfield said while talking about enjoying lying about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

