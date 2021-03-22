Ana De Armas has appeared to shoot down rumours she’s reconciled with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, after sparking speculation by donning half of a heart necklace she last wore when dating her former love.

The Knives Out star found herself at the centre of the reports on Sunday (21Mar21), after sharing an Instagram Story in which she sported the distinctive gold necklace.

Fans immediately started wondering whether she and Ben Affleck, who split in January, were giving their romance another try, as Ana De Armas wore it a lot while dating the Batman star. Ben had also been pictured wearing the matching necklace several times during their relationship.

However, without directly addressing the speculation, Ana De Armas returned to the social media site to apparently respond to the rumours, as she shared several “no”, “nope” and “I don’t think so” GIFs.

A source told People at the time of their split that the break-up was “completely amicable”, but had been decided by Ana due to her and father-of-three Ben being at “different points in their lives”. (SVB/WNJJ/SVB)

