Amid the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, several Hollywood actors have been sharing their plight of how poorly they were paid and the Internet has been extensively pouring them support. American Pie actor Seann William Scott is the latest one to open up about how poorly paid he was when he did the first American Pie movie in 1999. The revelation quickly sent the Internet into a meltdown as many claimed he should have been paid better since he carried the entire movie. Scroll down to known the details.

Several actors from Hollywood have extended their support to the on-going SAG-AFTRA strike. Will Smith and Bryan Cranston recently called out the makers and in order to show their support to writers, A-listers like Brad Pitt and Viola Davis have put a pause to their respective projects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Seann William Scott, as per Fox News, in a recent interview, shared that he only made $8,000 for his infamous role of Stifler in the 1999 teen comedy American Pie. He also shared that he later had to take a job at the zoo selling churros. “It was a lot of money at the time,” said the actor adding, “I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5,000 or maybe $6,000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby.’” He further shared, “I don’t know what happened to the other $2,000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8,000.” Seann quipped that he worked at the zoo for two days and “sold five churros.”

Interestingly, the movie went on to rake in a massive $235 million at the box office. Seann William Scott played the role of Stifler a total of three times in the franchise. Also, for American Reunion, he pocketed a cool $5 million which was also his last feature film in the role of Stifler.

Social media users were quick to react to Seann William Scott’s claims as one user posted, “And he carried that movie smh.” Another stated, “I miss that guy playing in movies… We need more people like him.” The next one said, “That’s horrible” as one chimed in, “It really shouldn’t be this way.”

One person said, “Negotiate better contracts” And, one seemed shocked saying, “8K? HE WAS THE HEART AND SOUL OF THE FRANCHISE.” Another person added, “He should have been fairly compensated, like a good 50K.” And, one quipped, “His agent and the studios played him hard.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Travis Scott Gets Brutally Slammed Sharing Images Of Topless Kids While Promoting ‘Utopia’, Furious Netizens Say, “The Elites Are All Paedoph*le”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News