Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were once madly in love with each other and used to often indulge in PDAs. Their marriage had a tragic end, but the duo was undeniably one of the most loved and adored couples in Hollywood. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Amber recalled her first kiss with Depp, and it will surely give you butterflies.

Johnny and Amber’s courtroom drama had painted a lot of headlines, and their personal equation impacted their work life as well. In fact, the Aquaman actress is trying to get back to normal life as she still continues to receive hate comments. However, during the trials, she once recalled her first kiss with her ex-husband Johnny Depp on the set of The Rum Diary and revealed it didn’t feel like a normal scene to her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by The Blast, actress Amber Heard once recalled the steamy moments from the sets of The Rum Diary. She revealed that she bonded with Depp over poetry and books. Heard recalled the moment that stood out as a distinct shift in their relationship and said, “We had a kissing scene. It didn’t feel like a normal…it didn’t feel like a normal scene. It felt more real.”

Talking about their steamy kiss, the actress told the court that there are a lot of things that can be avoided professionally, however during their kissing scene, it was blurred, and she felt that Depp literally kissed her and said he used his tongue. She added, “There are certain things you can do to maintain a certain line, and it just felt like those lines were blurred,” she continued. “He grabbed my face and pulled me into him and really kissed me.”

For the unversed, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp married in 2015 but called it quits 15 months later and filed a divorce. Their court trials went on to become one of the most discussed trials ever.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Meghan Markle’s Former Close Friend Accuses Her Of Changing Attitude After Meeting Prince Harry: “Feels A Bit S*** Because She Ghosted Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News