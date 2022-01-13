Brad Pitt is forever in the headlines for various reasons. Apart from his films and some of his feuds, he always makes news for his relationships. Amid the pandemic, while his legal tussle with Angelina Jolie made much fodder for gossip, he gave the world another topic with his alleged affair with Alia Shawkat. But the speculations around them weren’t so strong to stay ignited for long and soon disappeared.

Alia, who is an actor with an illustrious resume and a 2-decade long career in Hollywood suddenly became the talk of the town, but not for her work. And that is what bothered her the most about the episode that involved her and Pitt. The Broad City actor finally broke her silence in a candid chat where she spoke about her alleged relationship with Brad and how even the Bullet Train actor wasn’t aware of the rumour.

Alia Shawkat when asked about her alleged affair with Brad Pitt, the actor said how the speculations began amid a pandemic and ended soon after. She describes it as a weird dream and reveals even Pitt wasn’t aware of it. Talking to The New Yorker, she said, “I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed.’ And he (Brad) was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

In the course of the conversation, Alia Shawkat recalled how her family was also affected by the whole scene. “The other day I was at my grandmother’s house, my father’s mother. She’s been in this country for over thirty years and still barely speaks English. An Iraqi Muslim woman. She’s sitting there, watching her Turkish soap opera. And next to her is this old gossip magazine with Brad’s face, and my face in a small circle,” Shawkat said.

“And it says ‘Brad’s New Girl!’ And then on the inside, it’s old Instagram photos of me and friends at dinner. It was, like, ‘ALL ABOUT ALIA,’ ” she added. “This whole made-up story about how we were healing each other by spending time together. All this crazy s—. I looked at my grandmother, like, ‘Why do you have this?’ She’s like, ‘It’s you and this movie star! And it’s your face.’ I was embarrassed by it. I told her she had to throw it away. And she laughed.”

Alia Shawkat went on to address the paparazzi attention she got during the speculations of her affair with Brad Pitt made rounds. “I’m not an actor who has ever dealt with the paparazzi. They don’t know who the f— I am,” she told The New Yorker. “There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad,” describing Pitt as “great,” before adding, “of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me.”

“It’s ironic and gross and stupid. But yeah, again, it was super brief. And I was fine,” she said. “I was shaken up by it, because I have a studio in Highland Park where I go every day. And I was like, There are these photos of me carrying way too much s— to get inside. There are all these embarrassing photos, they had followed me there. Then they just disappeared, and now they don’t give a s—,” Alia Shawkat added.

