With less than two months until The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Caped Crusader, hit theatres, the hype around the film only continues to grow. As per a recent report, a new update regarding the DC Comics-inspired blockbuster is in and its details on the film’s official rating.

According to a new listing from the MPA’s Classification and Ratings Administration, The Batman has been rated PG-13. What’s the reason behind this rating? Well, read on to know the answer.

As per a report by FilmRatings.com, Matt Reeves’ The Batman has officially received an MPAA rating. As per the article, the Robert Pattinson starrer is rated PG-13. The website notes that the film’s “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material” is the reason for its rating.

Interestingly, Matt Reeves’ The Batman isn’t the first ‘Dark Knight’ film to receive a PG-13 rating. It shares a similar MPAA rating to many earlier films on the superhero – right from 1989. Don’t believe us? Well, Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns, both movies released with a PG-13 rating. The same was true for Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997).

But it doesn’t stop there. Christopher Nolan’s much darker depiction of the Caped Crusader – Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), all received the same PG-13 rating.

Talking about The Batman, the Matt Reeves directorial sees Robert Pattinson bringing an entirely new take on the Caped Crusader. Besides the Twilight fame, the DC Comics-inspired blockbuster also stars Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film is currently set to be released in theatres on Friday, March 4, 2022.

