Hollywood star Alec Baldwin’s next project will have no guns on set despite the nature of the upcoming feature.

The movie, titled ‘Kent State’, will follow the story of the tragic 1970 war protest shootings, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The project comes after Alec wrapped filming for the Western movie ‘Rust’ just 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured in an on-set shooting near Albuquerque, New Mexico. He hinted at the end of filming by sharing a selfie of his freshly shaved face on Instagram.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, his character in the movie had facial hair which Alec had grown himself for the Western. “God, it felt good to shave off that beard,” he captioned the upload.

Following the devastating incident, the 65-year-old was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, but it was revealed last month that the charges had been dropped. Alex previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and insisted repeatedly that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

Following on from ‘Rust‘, ‘Kent State’ is based on the tragic real events that took place after the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of student protesters, killing four and injuring seven back in 1970.

