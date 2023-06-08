Celebrities have to often face amusing questions from their fans and followers despite the situation they are in. The same happened with the late Alan Rickman in 2006 when he got hospitalised to remove his prostate after getting diagnosed with cancer in 2005. Rickman, who famously played the role of Professor Severus Snape in all eight movies from the Harry Potter franchise was also known for another iconic role i.e. Hans Gruber, the legendary villain of the original Die Hard. Scroll down to read more.

Alan Rickman, who used to maintain a journal of his daily observations, once mentioned how the doctors would ask him questions related to Die Hard despite him being under treatment. Rickman passed away in 2016 after he lost the battle with cancer and his journal titled Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, was released in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his journal dating back to 2005, Alan Rickman mentioned how the doctors wanted to know how his villainous character Hans Gruber made the iconic fall in Die Hard, as reported by the website Cinema Blend. In his journal, Rickman wrote, “The doctors come round and after dealing with catheters and drainage, finally, nervously get to the point – ‘How did you do the fall at the end of Die Hard?’ For the unversed, Rickman was hospitalised at the time when he was struggling to film the fifth part of the Harry Potter series titled Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Writing about the same in his journal, Alan Rickman penned, “Pre-op. This is like a film set. Nothing seems real. Remembering nothing but with that painkiller high in the recovery room. Attentive, caring people.”

The Die Hard star then ultimately decided to stick to the role of Snape. “Finally, yes to HP 5,” he wrote, adding, “The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through. It’s your story.’”

Alan Rickman returned to the set of Harry Potter after a gap of a few months and writing about the same in his journal, he said, “I realise as soon as that [Snape’s] ring and costume go on – something happens. It becomes alien to be chatty, smiley, open. The character narrows me down, tightens me up. Not good qualities on a film set. I have never been less communicative with a crew. Fortunately, Dan [Radcliffe] fills that role with ease and charm. And youth.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Selena Gomez Turning Up The Heat As She Performed Some Really Hot Moves With A Male Dancer On Stage Makes Netizens Go, “Please, We Need Her Back” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News