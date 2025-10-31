Looking for ways to get into the Halloween spirit without watching full-fledged horror movies? Then cue up eerie music videos and get instantly transported into the Halloween mode. Plentiful gothic music videos are released over the decade that perfectly bring the spirited vibes on board.

These music videos are filled with eerie sounds, gothic beats, horror stories, and funky dance moves. Among the numerous videos released every year, we have listed some that can instantly elevate your Halloween theme parties.

1. Michael Jackson – Thriller

When we explore Halloween-themed videos, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is among the classics. The short film-style video released in 1983 changed the landscape of pop culture at the time. The video, directed by John Landis, features a storyline in which Michael Jackson and his date go on a movie date, but when they leave the theater, zombies start chasing them.

The zombie dance sequence became a fan favorite in no time, and even now people love to revisit those groovy steps. The zombie makeup and the eerie voiceover add to the horror atmosphere of the song. Thriller is an ultimate horror classic and will always be loved by fans.

2. Billie Eilish – bury a friend

Billie Eilish surely knows how to make one’s skin crawl only with her voice modulations. Her song bury a friend will make you adequately uncomfortable and is considered her most eerie music video. The video features a mix of sounds and images, including shadowy corridors, whispers, upbeat tunes, and puppet-like motions by Billie Eilish.

The plot of the video focuses on the monster under the bed and the blurred lines between monsters and people. Watching the haunting and strangely hypnotic video makes it seem like you have entered a horror movie and perfectly matches the Halloween theme.

3. Lady Gaga – Bloody Mary

The song was originally released in 2011 by the immensely talented Lady Gaga. The beats are gothic yet glamorous and oddly unsettling. The music video comprises religious symbolism and otherworldly elements with haunting tunes, which evoke a sense of fear and charm.

The song matches the Halloween theme owing to its reference to the world of the spirits and otherworldly visuals. It recently went viral again when Jenna Ortega’s character, Wednesday Addams, was shown dancing to the tunes in the show Wednesday. The song has become a modern Halloween chartbuster that balances eerie with glam.

4. Rockwell – Somebody’s Watching Me

If there is one music video that perfectly fits the Halloween theme, then it has to be Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell. The ’80s catchy beats and the spooky theme of the video are equal parts eerie and entertaining.

The video offers a lighthearted sense of fear, like dark haunted hallways, ghostly scenes, flashes of light, and more. It also comprises backing vocals from pop legend Michael Jackson. The Rockwell track is among the Halloween classics and is found in the spooky playlists at parties every year.

5. Rihanna – Disturbia

Rihanna dropped her dark track Disturbia in 2008, and the music video is a complete masterpiece. The video features haunting sounds, eerie lighting, smoky surroundings, and unsettling visuals that evoke a sense of dread, making you feel as though you’re in a nightmare.

The chic and edgy choreography, paired with impactful vocals, elevates the song to a new level of intensity. Even after years, the music and visuals of the video continue to fully captivate the Halloween spirit and rank high on party playlists.

From Billie Eilish’s haunting track to Michael Jackson’s iconic zombie moves, these music videos reveal that Halloween’s spirit lives far beyond October. Each video brings its own flavor of fear and entertainment. So, this year again, set the Halloween vibe with these spine-chilling and eerie tracks!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Allegedly Felt Threatened By Angelina Jolie’s Co-Star During Their Marriage: “She Knew He Was A Sore Spot…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News