Leonardo DiCaprio has played some truly memorable characters, from clever and charming to intense and determined. Some of his movies ended in a way that left fans wondering what happened next or wishing for at least one more chapter in the story. A few of these films seem perfect for a sequel that could bring back his iconic roles and further explore their journeys.

1. Catch Me If You Can

Sequel Plot Idea: In the 2002 crime comedy-drama directed by Steven Spielberg, Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of a conman, Frank Abagnale Jr. The potential sequel could explore Frank Abagnale Jr.’s later life as a consultant, catching criminals who use modern-day scams and cyber fraud. Seeing an older, wiser Frank cross paths with an elusive con artist, like his younger self, could make for a clever and nostalgic follow-up.

Potential Star Cast: A younger actor like Austin Butler or Timothée Chalamet as the main antagonist. A special appearance or extended cameo by Tom Hanks, reprising his role as Carl Hanratty, could be the icing on the cake.

Catch me if you can (2002)

Dir: Steven Spielberg pic.twitter.com/XhOMMAPACb — Cinema Scene (@CinemaScene404) November 20, 2023

2. Inception

Sequel Plot Idea: With its layered dream worlds and its mind-bending climax, Christopher Nolan’s Inception seems to be a perfect film for a sequel. A follow-up could delve into whether Cobb is still dreaming, introduce new dream technology, or show a new team using inception for specific purposes. The possibilities for expanding this universe are endless.

Potential Star Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead with an all-new star cast featuring next-gen actors, including Florence Pugh, Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Cillian Murphy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy on Inception is ART pic.twitter.com/LRo5qapnvb — Rain (@Shelblinders) January 6, 2019

3. The Revenant

Sequel Plot Idea: Years after his near-death experience, Hugh Glass (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) lives in isolation until soldiers seek his help to rescue a kidnapped young woman from a ruthless fur-trading gang deep in the wilderness. Reluctant at first, Glass decides to join the mission. As the rescue turns into a brutal survival quest, Glass must confront both nature and the greed of men.

Potential Star Cast: Sam Worthington or Cillian Murphy could play the main antagonist, Lily Gladstone could play a local tracker, Oscar Isaac could play the mission leader, and Kaitlyn Dever could play the kidnapped woman.

