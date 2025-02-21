Margot Robbie’s breakthrough in The Wolf of Wall Street had plenty of whoa moments. But there was one scene so intense that even Robbie thought it went too far. And when she compared it to Basic Instinct’s most infamous moment? She said it was “10 times worse.” Thankfully, Martin Scorsese cut most of it, but Robbie had mixed feelings. So, what made this scene so extreme? Let’s break it down.

The Wolf of Wall Street Audition That Made Margot Robbie Sweat

Margot Robbie had to go full Naomi Lapaglia mode from day one for The Wolf of Wall Street. But the one scene that truly pushed boundaries was the infamous nursery scene. It was the one where Naomi Lapaglia (Robbie) teased Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) in their baby’s room. It’s already iconic, but what we didn’t see might’ve been even more outlandish. Robbie told The Daily Beast:

“[I auditioned with] some of the hardest scenes in the film. It was the throwing-water fight scene, the ‘What’s wrong, Daddy?’ scene in the nursery-and a lot of it got cut out in the film. It was a lot more confronting and awkward to do in an audition.”

She called it one of the hardest auditions ever—awkward, intense, and very in-your-face. But it worked. She nailed the role, proving she had the chops to take on Naomi’s boldness. Still, knowing she had to do it all over again on set? Definitely not a relaxing moment.

In The Wolf of Wall Street, Naomi is all about control. And this scene was a peak power move. She completely shuts Jordan down in their baby’s room, turning seduction into pure mind games. But here’s the thing—what we saw was mild compared to what was shot. Robbie later admitted that a body double filmed a Basic Instinct-level take that was, in her words, “probably 10 times worse.” Imagine what didn’t make the cut.

Sharon Stone’s Basic Instinct scene was legendary. But Robbie thought this one topped it. While Stone’s infamous moment involved her crossing her legs, Robbie’s scene had an extra layer of discomfort—power, manipulation, and a setting that made it all the more unsettling. The actress continued:

“No, I was wearing flesh-colored underwear. But there was a shot with a body double that was very much Basic Instinct – probably 10 times worse than Basic Instinct –much to my relief.”

Thankfully, Scorsese knew when to dial it back. Scorsese trimmed the nursery scene a lot, and Robbie was partly relieved. But she also thought cutting too much took away a key part of Naomi and Jordan’s dynamic. That scene wasn’t just steamy—it showed their toxic, twisted relationship. Without it, the film lost a bit of that dark, messed-up chemistry. Could we handle the full version? Maybe. But even what did make it in? Still iconic.

