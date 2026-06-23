Tom Cruise has spent decades pushing the limits of action filmmaking by performing many of his own stunts. While most actors rely on stunt doubles for dangerous scenes, Cruise is known for taking on extreme challenges himself, making his films feel more realistic and exciting.

Over the years, he has climbed the world’s tallest building, jumped off motorcycles off cliffs, performed military-style parachute jumps, and even held his breath underwater for more than six minutes. His commitment to practical action has made the Mission: Impossible franchise one of Hollywood’s biggest action series.

Here are Tom Cruise’s most dangerous movie stunts, ranked from incredibly risky to almost unbelievable.

1. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025): Plane-to-Plane Jump

One of the franchise’s most dangerous sequences is from the film Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, released last year in 2025. In this sequence, Cruise climbed onto the wing of a flying biplane before jumping from one aircraft to another in mid-air. The stunt exposed him to freezing temperatures, powerful winds, and the constant risk of losing control, and Tom did it effortlessly, proving why he is a household name in the world.

2. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023): Motorcycle Cliff Jump

Cruise spent months preparing for one of the biggest stunts of his career. He rode a motorcycle off a massive cliff in Norway before parachuting to safety. According to Entertainment Weekly reports, he completed thousands of motocross practice jumps and hundreds of skydives before filming the final scene.

3. The Last Samurai (2003): Sword Fight Accident

One of Cruise’s closest real-life accidents happened while filming The Last Samurai. During a sword fight with co-star Hiroyuki Sanada, a mechanical horse failed to stop on time, bringing a real samurai sword within inches of Cruise’s neck before Sanada managed to pull his strike.

4. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): Helicopter Chase

According to reports by Screen Rant, Cruise not only learned to fly a helicopter but also piloted one himself during the film’s intense mountain chase. The sequence included dangerous aerial maneuvers, rope work, and controlled dives that few professional pilots would attempt.

5. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011): Climbing the Burj Khalifa

Rather than using CGI, Cruise climbed the exterior of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. Secured by a single safety rope, he performed the breathtaking sequence hundreds of meters above the ground, creating one of cinema’s most memorable action scenes. Reportedly, 35 windows were broken during the shoot.

6. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – Real Fighter Jet Flights

For Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise trained extensively to fly inside the real U.S. Navy fighter jets instead of using green screens. Although he wasn’t allowed to pilot the F/A-18 Super Hornet himself, he flew in the back seat while enduring intense G-forces during high-speed aerial maneuvers, according to People. Cruise also designed a special training program that prepared the cast to withstand the physical demands of the flights, making the cockpit scenes feel incredibly realistic.

7. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018): HALO Jump

Cruise became the first actor to perform a real HALO (High-Altitude Low-Opening) skydive for a movie. Jumping from around 25,000 feet, he completed the stunt more than 100 times so the filmmakers could capture the perfect sunset lighting.

8. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): Hanging From a Plane

One of the most memorable and popular stunts performed by Cruise is the film’s most iconic one, which features Cruise hanging from the side of an Airbus A400M military transport plane as it takes off. Although all safety equipment was provided, he was still exposed to strong winds, debris, and possible bird strikes while the aircraft accelerated down the runway, giving one of the perfect shots, as per E! News.

9. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015): Underwater Vault Scene

Cruise trained extensively to hold his breath for over six minutes while filming an underwater vault sequence in one continuous take, as per Screen Crush. Instead of relying on editing tricks, he completed the scene practically inside a deep water tank, making it one of the franchise’s most impressive underwater stunts.

10. The Mummy (2017): Free Fall

Some stunts are not as easy as they seem, and especially when it comes to Tom Cruise, he doesn’t like anything ordinary. To film a realistic zero-gravity sequence, Cruise boarded a specially modified aircraft used for astronaut training. The plane repeatedly dived from high altitude, giving the cast and crew around 22 seconds of weightlessness during each take. This stunt took 64 takes to shoot, and it was a big challenge, as it had to be filmed with almost no room for mistakes.

From The Last Samurai to the Mission: Impossible series, Tom Cruise has consistently chosen practical stunts over visual effects, proving why he is known as the king of action and stunts. His willingness to perform life-threatening action sequences has helped establish blockbuster filmmaking and cemented his reputation as one of Hollywood’s greatest action stars.

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