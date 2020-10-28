Zayn Malik Shares Cover Of James Bay's 'Hold Back The River' & Gigi Hadid Turns His Greatest Fan Girl!

Zayn Malik has been experiencing a wonderful time for the past few months. Recently, the singer and her wife Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl. Since then he has been quite active on Instagram. He also released a new a sultry love ballad Better a day after he announced that their baby girl has arrived.

Advertisement

Now the former One Direction singer has dropped a cover of James Bay’s 2015 song Hold Back The River on Instagram. He shared a black and white video, wherein he let his vocals do all the talking while dressed in a simple black tee and jeans which accentuated his tattoos.

Advertisement

So far, Zayn Malik’s gorgeous cover already amassed more than two million likes with the most special one being from Gigi Hadid as she showed her appreciation for her man’s swoon-worthy vocals. He also made sure to make his fans happy by replying to their comments on the post.

When an Instagram user commented, “Beautiful,” with a red heart emoticon, the singer replied with “@daisiamo Who me? No, you.” Another user commented “Hold back the river, are you kidding me? OMG.” To which he replied, “@adryevanoordt Holding it down.”

Take a look at Zayn Malik’s amazing cover below:

Last month Zayn Malik had released his new music video Better that showed us a hint at his romance with Gigi Hadid. His latest track talks about second chances and finding out way back to love, thereby giving us a hint that he is giving his romance with the supermodel one more chance.

He sings, “It hurt so bad that I didn’t when you asked for more, Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now, ‘Cause I finally got out, yeah, we finally knocked down.”

In the video, Zayn Malik can be seen laying on the bed as he confesses his love and asking his ladylove to give him a chance and hear him out for once. He can be seen flaunting his tattoos as he lays shirtless on the bed to dressing up in a blue tuxedo.

What do you think about Zayn Malik’s cover of James Bay’s 2015 song Hold Back The River? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Wants More Kids ‘SO BAD’; Says, “I Think About It Every Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube