Will Smith Shares Dinner Video With Sadhguru, Kangana Ranaut Praises The Actor's Spirituality!

Will Smith is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. We told you yesterday that the Men In Black actor and his family had recently got a chance to spend some time with the founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru. The spiritual leader had shared some photos of himself with the actor on his official social media page. Today, Will Smith himself has uploaded an adorable video on his social media where Sadhguru is seen riding a luxurious bike and enjoying the dinner with the actor and his family.

Will Smith took to social media on Monday and uploaded a video in which his 19-year-old daughter Willow Smith was also seen. We see Sadhguru entering the actor’s house on a bike. Everyone was seen super impressed by the knowledge of the 63-year-old yogi.

While uploading the video, Will Smith wrote, “The only thing that stands between you and your wellbeing is a simple fact. You have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.” – @sadhguru (Inner Engineering)

Amazing dinner the other night! Thank you for your time, your energy and your wisdom. Enjoy your motorcycle ride across America!”

Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is also moved by Will Smith’s meeting with Sadhguru. She also shared the video on her social media and captioned, “How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here.”

How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F8EWuNDtiM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys For Life which is the third instalment in the buddy cop film franchise. The movie was released in January this year and was received well by the audience as well as the critics.

