2021 is seeming bright for the Parkers. The Wanted’s Tom Parker, who was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumour is getting better. He took to social media a while ago and shared the good news with his family, friends, followers and fans. Scroll down to read his heartfelt note.

Shared a throwback pictures with wife Kelsey and kids Aurelia Rose (18 months) and Bodhi (2 months), he announced his tumour had a “Significant Reduction.”

In a length note posted on Instagram, Tom Parker wrote, “SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION. These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again. I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Every day I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this b*st*rd!”

Tom Parker’s post continued reading, “I can’t thank our wonderful NHS enough. You’re all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line. To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock. My babies- I fight for you every second of every day.”

He continued thanking other further, writing, “Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days. To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength.”

Tom Parker concluded his post with, “This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f*cking good day”

In October 2020, The Wanted singer had received news of being effected by glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. Earlier, Tom has admitted that his world was turned upside down after he was told he has a stage four brain tumour. Tom Parker had shared the same on Instagram, along with a picture of himself taken just a couple of days before he received his terminal diagnosis.

Last month, Tom shared a glimpse of his trip to London to receive another ‘very long’ day of treatment for his terminal brain tumour. The singer documented his day on Instagram Stories and admitted that he’s grateful to be still receiving treatment despite the challenges (owing to COVID-19).

Get well soon, Tom Parker.

