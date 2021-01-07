Crystal Hefner, who is the widow and the third wife of Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner, has talked about her harrowing cosmetic procedure which nearly killed her. The model had a fat transfer surgery on October 16. Read on to know what she said about her surgery.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Playboy model took to Instagram and penned a lengthy post detailing the harrowing experience she had after a fat transfer surgery. She shared a picture of herself wrapped in bandages alongside her note. For the unversed, the surgery involves a procedure wherein fat from one area in the body is removed and grafted to another area. Fat cells are being injected into a woman’s breasts to increase their size or change shape.

Advertisement

Crystal Hefner in her Instagram post wrote, “I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok. ⁣ I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016.”

Furthermore, the former playmate also talked about unrealistic beauty standards in her post. She wrote, “I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it. Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them). How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Crystal Hefner also said, “For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough.”

The model and DJ went on to write that she feels sorry for the next generation who take inspiration from people who depend on lots of filters, makeup, or money to attain the beauty standards. She also said that women need to stop feeding into them.

Must Read: Vin Diesel Hints At Making Comeback As Superhero Bloodshot & We’re Excited As Hell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube