One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom & Jerry.”

The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

Tom and Jerry take their cat and mouse game to the big screen. Here are the Hindi, Tamil & Telugu trailers for the new Tom and Jerry Movie. It’s coming to cinemas in India on February 19.

Hindi Trailer –

Tamil Trailer –

Telugu Trailer –

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

Tom and Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz (“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “The Addams Family”), Michael Peña (“Cesar Chavez,” “American Hustle,” “Ant-Man”), Colin Jost (“How to be Single,” “Saturday Night Live”), Rob Delaney (“Deadpool 2,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), Pallavi Sharda (“Lion”), Jordan Bolger (“Peaky Blinders”), Patsy Ferran (“Darkest Hour”), Nicky Jam (TV’s “Nicky Jam: El Ganador”), Bobby Cannavale (“The Irishman,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp”), Lil Rel Howery (upcoming “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Angry Birds Movie 2”), and Ken Jeong (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”).

The film is directed by Tim Story (“Fantastic Four,” “Think Like a Man,” “Barbershop”) and produced by Chris DeFaria(“The LEGO Movie 2,” “Ready Player One,” “Gravity”). It is written by Kevin Costello, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers are Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate.

The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. Christopher Lennertz composes the music. A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, a Tim Story Film, “Tom &Jerry” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

