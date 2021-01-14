Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey who recently went public about being in a relationship on Instagram seem to be celebrating her 24th birthday this week. The actor led the birthday messages by sharing a new photo of them posing together in the snow.

Advertisement

The Blank Panther actor, Michael Jordan also shared a video from the photoshoot, where he was seen chucking snow at her. Lori was seen squealing with delight as the Emmy-nominated producer tackled her to the ground. The clip seems to be from their Utah vacation last month. He shared the post with a caption, ‘10:10 HBD 🐢 #24.’ Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

After Michael Jordan shared the post on Instagram, Lori replied, ‘My baby 💕.’ The actor then comments on stunning photos of her girlfriend posing with her birthday cake. He wrote, ‘Gimmie!! 🤤🤤Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday, Turtle.’ Interestingly, the loved-up couple has cute nicknames for each other, Turtle (Lori) and Nugget (Michael).

However, some of the female fans of Michael Jordan seem to be upset over the post. One user wrote, “We need time to breathe sir😭 I’m not even over the previous post yet,” while another user commented, “Have you not hurt us enough 😭😭😭”

Another female fan of Michael commented, “Unbreak my heartttttttttt 🎤🎶,” while another user wrote, “god i’m so hurt”

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan also made sure to make Lori Harvey’s birthday extra special by sending 15 bouquets of white roses to her house. She also shared a glimpse of her lavish birthday party, where her father Steve Harvey was seen wearing a snazzy pink suit and her brother Jason dazzled guests with his moves on the neon dance floor.



Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were first spotted together in December when they were seen flying off to Salt Lake City. They also shared photos from their trip on social media which fuelled romance rumours.

Recently, a source close to Michael & Lori had revealed to People Magazine why they kept their relationship under wraps. The source said, “It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private. They have been careful about being photographed together. In the past, she quickly posted social media pictures with guys that she was dating. With Michael, she has tried a different approach. [They] spent all the major holidays together in November and December. Lori seems very happy.”

Must Read: Ray Fisher AKA Cyborg Confirms Exit From The Flash & Is Ready For A Polygraph Test, Accuses Prez Of DC Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube