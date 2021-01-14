Hollywood actress Isla Fisher, who has appeared in films like Wedding Crashers (2005), Hot Rod (2007), Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009) and more, make a confession that resonates with us all. Want to know what it is? Scroll down and you will have the answer.

The actress said she is always nervous on the first day of her work for any project.

When asked how she would describe her first day on a set, Isla Fisher replied, “It’s always really nerve-racking for me.”

Isla Fisher added, “I always feel like ‘oh, no, everyone’s going to realise that I’m miscast’. I sometimes show up with an idea of how and then (think) it will get thrown out the window. It’s like being new at school. You just want to do a really good job and you try your best to do that.”

On the work front, Isla Fisher is currently part of Disney’s fantasy comedy ‘Godmothered.’ This film gives a spin to several fairytale cliches. In it, she is seen as a single mother whose life takes an unexpected turn with the entry of a young and fairly inexperienced fairy godmother played by Jillian Bell.

“Godmothered” also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Talking about fairy tales, Isla Fisher recently said, “I think a lot of the fairytale stories are a little bit offensive.” She added, “It is sort of they are pushing a certain type of male, you know, being rescued by a prince or, a woman without a mother, an abandoned woman, or woman as a witch as a stepmother.”

Fisher continued, “So, a lot of these stereotypes are kind of not really what as a parent, they don’t necessarily match my ideals. So, I’ve always sort of reform them and, you know, restructure them and I’ve always, you know, exchanged words like beautiful for good or smart or I think that’s what all modern moms do because we don’t want to intentionally. We are just trying to subvert the stereotypes that are there because they’re so old.” (Inputs from IANS)

