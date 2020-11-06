Pirates of the Caribbean was a huge franchise all over the world in 2011 when ‘On Stranger Tides’ released. One of the films from the franchise had already crossed the $1 billion mark and now all eyes were on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Starring Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Geoffrey Rush, Ian McShane, Kevin McNally, Sam Claflin among others, the film was directed by Rob Marshall.

Keeping up to the hype and buzz around the film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides became the first one in the franchise to be released in IMAX 3D and Disney Digital 3-D. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides did a worldwide business of $1.04 billion and collected $241 million in the US according to Box Office Mojo.

2) It is 38th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time despite being 9 years since its release.

3) Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was 4th film of the franchise but is 2nd highest grosser among all the movies.

4) The film did a huge international business of $804.6 milion. Some of the major overseas contributors were Japan ($108.8 million), (Russia $63.6 million), Germany ($62.4 million), UK ($54.1 million), France ($49.2 million), Brazil ($31.1 million), Australia ($29 million), Mexico ($28.9 million), Spain ($27.1 million), South Korea ($25.6 million), China ($70 million)

5) In India, the film did a business of $7.4 million.

6) Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides emerged 3rd highest grosser of 2011 globally. It was only behind biggies like Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 & Transformers: Dark of the Moon but left behind The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Kung Fu Panda 2 & even Fast Five.

7) In the US, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides proved to be 5th highest grosser of the year.

8) For Johnny Depp, it’s his career’s 2nd highest grosser.

