Paul Rudd is a funny actor who loves connecting with his fans across the globe. He recently took time out of his busy schedule, well not-so-busy due to the coronavirus, and interacted with a young fan who is currently receiving treatment at the Queensland Children’s Hospital, Australia. He spoke to Jasper, a teenage at the hospital, from his home in New York.

During this chat, he took a dig at his co-Avengers Thor and Iron Man. He even revealed who his favourite co-stars are and which actor is on his wish list to work with. Here are some snippets from the chat.

Paul Rudd was happy to be on call with Jasper via a video link for Juiced TV. During the chat, he said, “I am so touched that you wanted to speak to me. I’m the smallest Avenger there is, and that includes Tom Holland.” For those who do not know, Paul plays Ant-Man in the Marvel cinematic universe and can reduce his size to one much much smaller than that of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

During the conversation, Paul Rudd also took a dig at his Avenger co-stars and claimed that his character was the best. Talking about it, he said that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) ‘just has a hammer.’ He also added that he is still trying to figure out what Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) did in the film.

While still talking to Jasper, the Ant-Man actor spoke about his other co-stars as well. The actor revealed which co-stars made him laugh the most. Talking about it he said, “Will Ferrell really made me laugh in Anchorman, many, many times. One of them was when he said, ‘Milk was a bad choice.’” recounted Paul.

Paul Rudd also shared that he has a good rapport with actor Jason Segel with whom he has worked with in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and I Love You, Man. He elaborated saying all of his lines in Forgetting Sarah Marshall were completely made up to make his friend laugh. He even confessed that he struggled to keep a straight face in I Love You, Man.

Talking about which actor he would love to work with, he said that it was none other than Tom Hank. He said, “I would really like to work with Tom Hanks. I’ve been asked this question before. I’ve never said this. I’m such a huge fan of his and I think it’d be amazing to work with Tom Hanks.”

Check out the entire interaction of Paul Rudd and Jasper here:

