Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman led The Prom is all set to release on Netflix, and it’s the Christmas treat all musical fans are waiting for. Musicals are full of colourful splashes and dancing sequences, that’s what intimidates even the greatest of the actors.

Though Kidman and Streep have the best of awards there can be to their names, dancing in The Prom still came in as a challenging task for both of them. You can do this at 71 only if you’re name is Meryl Streep.

In a Zoom press conference, Streep said, “I’m the oldest person in the cast, and I have the most dancing, which didn’t make sense to me. All hell broke loose when I got to Los Angeles, and they laid out for me what it was.”

“I got in shape. It’s a lot of stamina. Man, it was hard work, but it was really, really fun,” added Meryl Streep.

Director Ryan Murphy had to plan a special six-week dance session for the cast of the film to get in the groove. He said, “When you’re making a musical, [rehearsal] is where the cast bonds. They kind of become like a Broadway troupe. Everybody cheered each other on.”

Talking about her experience, Nicole Kidman added, “It was terrifying because the Fosse dancing is so specific. I had this amazing group of dancers who just trained me and trained me with the patience of saints.”

Defining musicals in the most beautiful way, Meryl Streep said, “Whatever your particular sadness is, it’s irresistible in movie musicals when people start to dance.”

“Halfway through the musical, I realised that was my experience. I’m from Indiana. I was not allowed to go to my prom. It had so much joy and optimism, and it was about something. Yet, it was also just fun,” revealed The Prom’s director Ryan Murphy.

