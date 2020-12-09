Johnny Depp may have lost the battle, but he is still not done with it yet. The actor has not given up, and he thinks he can win the war. With what we hear, the actor has headed to the court again.

Depp is heading to the U.K. Court Of Appeal in a bid to overturn a High Court verdict last month that The Sun did not libel the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by describing him as a “wife-beater.” Continue reading further to know more.

As per an application with the Court Of Appeal, spotted by Press Association, Johnny Depp will continue a legal wrangle. We are sure that you must be aware that this legal battle cost him his job on Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise as he bids to quash allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Hight Court judge Andrew Nicol said The Sun’s use of the phrase “wife-beater” in a 2018 article was “substantially true.” His verdict also declared that Johnny Depp “did assault, Ms Heard.” The justice denied Depp an appeal in his court but gave the actor until December 7 to apply to the Court Of Appeal to fight his judgment. Mr Justice Nicol also ordered him to make an initial payment of around £630,000 for the publisher’s legal fees.

Depp has previously signalled his appeal plans. “The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight, to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal,” he said in a statement after exiting Fantastic Beasts.

Although the grounds for Johnny Depp’s appeal is not yet clear, this step proves that the actor’s courage is still not shattered yet.

As we already mentioned, The High Court verdict cost Depp his role in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise as Gellert Grindelwald. He appeared in the first two movies and was set to reprises the character in the untitled third film, and two more projects. However, he was asked to resign from the job, and he agreed to do so. Depp released in a statement in which he wrote, “The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.” (sic).

