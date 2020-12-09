Kelly Clarkson is one powerful woman who has always given it back to trolls right in their face. Talking to Serena Williams on her show recently and shutting down ‘Body shamers’ the queens are winning the internet yet again for their bossy conversation.

Advertisement

During a recent episode on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host spoke to tennis player, Serena and gave befitting replies to body-shamers.

Advertisement

The Just Sing singer started by saying, “One thing I love about you is, I’ve always had to be, like, stand strong for myself with my body image, like, in the public eye. And I love that you’ve always done that. You are so body positive.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams accepted the praise from the host and replied, “I love that you’ve always done that like it’s so cool. I mean, I forget, one time I think you went off on somebody. I was like, ‘Oh!’ I loved you for it!”

Recalling the incident, Kelly said, “Was that the British chick? I was like, ‘Look, I ain’t got time for you over the pond. I got enough people hating me over here.’ I’m just like, ‘Go have some tea and get off of me.'”

We love Kelly Clarkson Show because of her honest and open conversations with the guests. The host also spoke about her divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock with the tennis champ.

Talking about the body shamers, the Just Sing singer said, “What makes me mad about it, it’s honestly not how it’s said to me,” Kelly explained. “It’s rude, obviously nobody likes to hear it. But it’s because other women and other little girls are looking out there and they’re bigger than me and they’re going, ‘Well, wait, if they think she’s this way, then what does the world think of me?’ And it’s just the domino effect that is so detrimental for people’s psyche. Especially nowadays with young women and social media. Like, it’s just so hard.”

Watch the full conversation here:

Did y’all like Kelly Clarkson’s honest yet moving conversation with Serena Williams? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Olivia Jade Giannulli Bares It All On Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk About Mother Lori Loughlin’s College Admission Scandal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube