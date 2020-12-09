The casting for Spider-Man 3 has made a booming buzz across the globe and rightly. By now we have seen the names of all possible actors who embody Spidey being speculated. In the lead of the race were Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. The reports today finally have a conclusion, okay well, at least a hint to hook on. They say that Andrew has been locked in to play the Superhero and there is also an update about Doctor Octopus’, comeback. Read on, so you do not miss any update about the same.

Spider-Man 3 ever since it’s inception became the most trending topic amid the rumour mills. Speculations have by now named almost every possible actor who has ever played the superhero or associated to him. Now, as we speak, reports have to say that Marvel is finally taking the plunge and locked in who the headliner will be. That does not mean Maguire is no longer apart.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Andrew Garfield has signed the dotted line and has been locked to play Spider-Man in theirs part of the successful franchise. That isn’t it, Tobey Maguire is also expected to get on board legally soonest. The actor is expected to sign the papers soon. There is more to this, the two are not going to be alone, they will be joined by their love interests. Yes, you read that right.

If the same report us anything to go by, the makers are making Spider-Man 3 as big as it can get. The speculations that Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone will be reprising Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy, is also on the rim of turning into reality. Both the actors are also set to get on board soon. Which means the movie is turning out to be a sorts of reunion for all the Spidey fans out there.

If you though this was the end of surprising updates, we have one last and well the best update for you. Veteran actor Alfred Molina has also joined Spider-Man 3 to play Doctor Octopus. Alfred was spotted on the sets a few days ago.

