Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs’s younger daughter, Eve Jobs is now trying to make her name in modelling. The 22-year-old has made her debut as a model with Glossier’s new holiday ad campaign, and she appears breathtaking in it. Read on to know how she looks.

Eve recently shared a picture of the ad campaign on her Instagram handle, wherein she is seen relaxing in a bubble bath wearing gold jewellery with an undereye mask while applying Glossier lip gloss. Sharing the picture on her Instagram page, she urged her fans to take a look at the new collection and thanked Emily Weiss who is the founder of the beauty brand. She wrote, “Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier! Go check out the collection.”

Interestingly, the new model is one of three stars of Glossier’s holiday campaign alongside Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls, a runner-up from RuPaul’s Drag Race, reports The New York Post.

Take a look at her pictures below:

As of this writing, Eve Job’s post has garnered more than 8000 likes on Instagram and her followers also seemed to have increased. While she enjoys more than 156,000 followers on Instagram, Glossier’s new holiday ad campaign seems to be her first modelling assignment.

The 22-year-old debutante model is a successful equestrian and a student at Stanford University. It’s also worth pointing out that Stanford Unversity has a historical significance of the jobs family. Eve’s mother Laurene Powell Jobs graduated with an MBA from Stanford’s business school, where she met Steve Jobs who was giving a lecture in 1990.

Eve Jobs being a successful equestrian has been riding horses since the age of 6, reports US Equestrian, the national governing body for equestrian sports in the United States. She has also participated in national and international competitions and has won hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.

According to magazine Horse Sport, Eve has also been ranked one of the world’s top riders under age 25.

