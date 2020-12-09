Rihanna & rapper A$AP Rocky are madly in love with each other, and no these aren’t our words. Their freshly expressed relationship is getting a flowery development according to the reports. They’re already ‘heating up!’ the things between them and that’s undoubtedly an update their fans need to know.

It was just last week when they spotted enjoying a cuddly nighttime stroll together in New York City. That wasn’t it, before that we saw them enjoying a dinner date with friends at New York City’s Beatrice Inn.

A source close to People has now revealed, “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

Before A$AP, Rihanna was going through a split from her ex Jameel. People’s insider had reported, “Their lives were too different, and it was hard to maintain a relationship.”

Regarding A$AP & Rihanna, the source further stated, “They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common. Beyond their careers, they both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up.”

“A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP,” concluded the report.

Meanwhile, back in September, Rihanna had shared a new sunbathing photo where she is seen protecting her melanin. She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!” she captioned the image. This came in a few days ahead of her fashion show titled Savage X Fenty show.

The event took place on October 2 and featured celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid besides Rihanna. Along with showcasing her latest lingerie collection, the event had musical and dance performances.

