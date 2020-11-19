Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey could be the latest Hollywood celebrity to consider taking a leap in politics in future. The star of Dallas Buyers Club and Magic Mike has recently appeared to a talk show and expressed his interest in joining politics.

To promote his best-selling book Greenlights, the Texas native appeared on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” hosted by Hugh Hewitt and discussed politics. During the interview, he said that he consider trying his hand at a career in politics by running for Governor of Texas.

When he was asked if he would run for governor in his home state Texas, or another position, Matthew McConaughey said, “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefine its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.”

The Wolf Of Wall Street star was born and raised in Texas before moving to Los Angles to kick start his career as an actor. He also revealed his political philosophy, goals and ideas concerning American politics. He said, “I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again.”

Matthew McConaughey also weighed in about the recent the US Presidential Election 2020 and former Vice President Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump. He said, “Coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize. This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say, ‘OK, here’s how we’re marching out of this together forward.'”

However, Matthew McConaughey seemed to be taking some way from having made any decision to swap acting for politics. He quipped, “I still question how much you can really get done in politics, and I don’t know if politics is my avenue to get what maybe I am best equipped to get done.”

What do you think about Matthew McConaughey running for Texas Governor in 2022? Let us know in the comments below.

