Margot Robbie HYPES UP The Suicide Squad Revealing This Interesting Information

Promotions for The Suicide Squad kick-started with DC Fandome and its teaser trailer has garnered a lot of eyeballs, many of them are of course because of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. She has revealed some interesting things about an ‘impossible’ sequence she shot for the film.

Along with Margot Robbie, The film also stars Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, John Cena, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng and more. It is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021.

Margot Robbie was seen talking about the film at DC FanDome Q&A, where she was asked about the most challenging scene she shot for The Suicide Squad. She said, “I don’t want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it’s probably about halfway through.”

Margot also added, “There’s an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever shot onscreen. And we shot it in like four days, and I remember looking at the schedule and being like ‘Oh my god, we’re not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.’”

“That whole sequence apparently looks really cool, so when you see the movie, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about,” Margot Robbie concluded.

