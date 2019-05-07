Lady Gaga Stripped Off 4 Looks On The MET Gala Red Carpet Because She’s ‘Born This Way’! 

Singer-actress Lady Gaga made a grand Met Gala entrance with four outfit changes on the pink carpet.

The “A Star is Born” actress kicked off the annual Met Gala here on Monday with several outfit changes on the carpet, her first look being a Brandon Maxwell-designed neon pink cape dress, which featured an extra-long train, reports foxnews.com.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, which was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan’t be talked about: “To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it”. The theme is the basis for the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition.

The 33-year-old Oscar-winning singer accessorised with an oversized matching-coloured bow in her hair.

Next, Gaga surprised fans when she took off her first look to reveal a black strapless couture gown underneath, which she paired with a black umbrella.

The star’s outfits didn’t stop there.

For her third change, the “Poker Face” hitmaker wore a bright pink column dress, which she paired with oversized sunglasses.

For her final look, Gaga ditched the dresses, opting to strip down into a glittering brassier and underwear set with fishnets and huge platform shoes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!