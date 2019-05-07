Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone remained the only Bollywood Divas slaying at MET Gala 2019. These ladies are a vision to watch for! Priyanka Chopra came with her husband Nick Jonas whereas Deepika Padukone made a solo appearance on the red carpet without her husband Ranveer Singh.

The theme for this years MET Gala was ‘CAMP: Notes On Fashion’. Priyanka and Nick can be seen at their TOP game. Deepika is also nailing her A-game fashion look.

Priyanka is dressed in avant-garde Dior Gown, Chopard pendants and a melodramatic crown, Nick, on the other hand, is dressed in a white suit by Dior and Christain Louboutin shoes. Priyanka’s look appeared to be inspired by Carroll’s Alice In Wonderland. She wore a silver gown with her hair in voluminous back-combed waves, just like Red Queen. Her eyes had white eyeliner and berry-lip eyes shadows and lips.

Deepika looked straight out your favourite Disney movie. She showed up in a pink ball gown designed by Zac Posen. She made ‘I’m a Barbie Girl in the Barbie World’ come to life! She wore a pink hairband with big and puffy hair. She completed the look by wearing long earrings and a bracelet. Deepika made her debut at MET Gala 2017 after the release of her Hollywood film XXX: Return Of Xander Cage.

Priyanka and Nick first met through MET Gala 2017 when both of them walked the red carpet together for Ralph And Lauren and it holds a special place in their hearts. At the time when these two walked the carpet together, they weren’t even dating, rumours started sparking immediately after that. Priyanka then told Jimmy Kimmel, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun.”

We are really confused about who’s looking better but these looks are sure going down in history!

Vote for your favourite look below:

