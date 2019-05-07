Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan Hashmi’s Mystery Thriller To Kick Off This Week!

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi’s untitled film to go on floors on 10th May in Mumbai. This will be for the first time that the actors will be coming together for an intriguing mystery thriller produced by Anand Pandit and helmed by Rumi Jaffrey.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures has been at the forefront of several cinematic ventures such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sarkar 3, Satyamev Jayate, Bazaar and the recent success Total Dhamaal.

Confirming the same Producer Anand Pandit says, “We are extremely excited to commence the shoot of the film from 10th May. Looking forward to seeing Mr. Bachchan and Emraan onscreen for the first time. Given the subject of the film, I do believe we have a winner in our hands.”

The film releases on February 21, 2020.

