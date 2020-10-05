



Maybe this is the season of some private pictures getting leaked. After Chris Evans’ controversial pen*s photo broke the internet recently, it is Tyga who has followed the path today. Viral images that are all over the internet are NSFW and reports claim that they belong to Kylie Jenner’s ex. Read on to know more and also what the Twitterati has to say.

The leak happened from Tyga’s Only Fans account that he made in September this year. Yes, he owns one in case you didn’t know. For ones unaware about Only Fans, its an adult-oriented website that is getting quite popular with time.

So, Tyga, who recently made his way to Only Fans, became the victim of leak. The viral picture does not have his face but a bare d*ck. What resembles in the picture are the various tattoos that the rapper has on his upper body. The rapper has not acknowledged the leak. Some have even claimed that he himself has leaked the pictures to draw attention to his Only Fans account.

As per Heavy, while talking about entering the Only Fans platform, Tyga said, “It’s a new platform where I can talk directly to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos and other BTS of my latest releases.”

“They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look of what I do every day. It’s ‘bout to be lit!” Tyga added.

Meanwhile, Twitterati has gone all guns blazing reacting in the news. Many laughed at it, and several said that they aren’t shocked. A user wrote, “Why y’all acting like Tyga nu*es didn’t already leak several years ago, when he got exposed for cheating on kylie with that transgender model Mia Isabella?”

Another wrote, “Idk if y’all know this but spreading tyga’s n*des from onlyfans esp with that watermark on it is illegal not only cause it’s s*xual harassment but also cause it’s technically copyrighted content a and you don’t have the right to distribute it”.

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Why y’all acting like Tyga nudes didn’t already leak several years ago, when he got exposed for cheating on kylie with that transgender model Mia Isabella?💀🤣 — Killmonger Was The True King🤴🏾 (@barenaissance) October 3, 2020 Idk if y’all know this but spreading tyga’s nudes from onlyfans esp with that watermark on it is illegal not only cause it’s sexual harassment but also cause it’s technically copyrighted content and you don’t have the right to distribute it — hammed burger :( ⁷ (@fraudisokay) October 3, 2020 I could of swore tyga’s nudes was leaked back in 2017 ain’t nothing new about that mushroom head. Lmao #tyga — Busy Boy (@Rah_oh_nah) October 3, 2020 Me After Seeing Tyga Nude 😭😭 #Tyga pic.twitter.com/yNxvDU6i4t — TopShottaa💛 (@PrettySueeee) October 3, 2020 Omgggg i saw tyga leaked nudes and babbbbyyyyy 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ea0CGW1XcT — BurberryPerry (@Nurse_baeee) October 4, 2020

What do you have to say about the Tyga N*de row? Let us know in the comments section below.

