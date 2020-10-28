Kim Kardashian just turned 40 and her family gave her the biggest surprise of her life. From recreating her first birthday to the recent one; the Kardijenners didn’t leave any stones unturned for the reality TV star.

Kim took her family on a surprise celebration to a lavish tropical island amid the global pandemic and has shared pictures of the same on her social media platforms.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kim Kardashian wrote, “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

Now, as soon as the tweet went viral, netizens started trolling Kim Kardashian for her lavish birthday affair amid the global pandemic. One user replied to her tweet on Twitter and wrote, “Wow. Lucky you. Thanks for showing off your way awesome life to us unfortunate people who are still quarantined and our kids are still out of in-person school and PEOPLE ARE DYING!! But sure, brag away. Disgusting.”

The user continued and wrote, “My kids haven’t seen their dad in 9 months. I haven’t seen my parents and one sister in over a year and the rest of my siblings, their spouses and kids in 5 years. We were supposed to go visit them summer 2020 but your potus didn’t step up and we couldn’t go because I didn’t”

Another user tweeted, slamming Kim Kardashian, “I am in unimaginable debt because my mom got COVID-19. I can’t afford my normal. My normal is food, mental health meds, and therapy. The bare necessities. My water is getting turned off. But I’m glad you’re getting back to your normal on a private island.”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Those are some really harsh words coming in for Kim Kardashian.

We hope everything gets better soon and that COVID-19 is over and we are all back to normal life.

