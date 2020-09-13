Katy Perry Looks Beautiful In Her First Post Pregnancy Outing, Check Out!

In August, singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom. The mother of one was clicked for the first time post giving birth in Santa Barbara on Saturday. Scroll below to see how beautiful the young momma looked during the outing.

Though this is the first time Katy has been snapped in the city recently, she has been sharing pictures post the birth of her daughter on Instagram. The California Gurls singer kept her look pretty and simple while she indulged in some retail therapy in the city.

When clicked, she had her head down and hair up in a small ponytail. Katy Perry hid her postnatal but still looked beautiful. She wore a green Bohemian style midi dress that had rows of different pink embroidery.

Katy Perry completed her look with of green Adidas slide sandals and a woven visor. She accessorized with silver earrings, a bracelet on her left hand and a light blue mask. She also carried a black sling bag.

Before doing some retail shopping in Santa Barbara, she also visited a coffee shop. She was clicked exiting the café with two hot lattes in her hands. She later hit one of the two Wendy Foster stores in Santa Barbara.

The Teenage Dreams singer was clicked exiting the boutique with two shopping bags. Along with a helping hand from the store, Katy Perry loaded and arranged the bags in her car. The new parents are currently residing in the upscale Montecito neighbourhood.

