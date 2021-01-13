Kardashian Family Spent $300,000 On 30 Rolex Watches As A Parting Gift For 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Crew?

After 15 long years, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end. Needless to say, the crew who stuck by the family need to appreciate with a standing ovation. But the Kardashian-Jenner family thanked them in their own lavish way.

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian West and her family filmed the last ever scenes of their reality show on Friday. The reality TV star took to Instagram and shared the update on her story with her millions of followers. She shared a selfie holding a glass of champagne and captioned it, “Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second.”

According to TMZ, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and their mother Kris Jenner are said to have spent nearly $300,000 on 30 Rolex watches to surprise the team on Friday, which was the last day of the shoot. The family then “thanked everyone with speeches and sent well-wishes after the show wrapped.”

Back in September 2020, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram and shared that the much-loved show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end. She said that she and her family would be closing that chapter of their lives.

In an Instagram post at that time, the reality Tv star and model wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021,” Kim K added.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ first aired in 2007 which propelled the entire family to fame. Soon they became household names and multimillionaires.

