John Cena To Star In Suicide Squad's Spin-Off? Deets Inside!

Do you all remember the Suicide Squad? The 2016 American superhero film is based on the DC Comics supervillain team of the same name. Well, what if we tell you that a spin-off of the film is being made? Exciting right? What makes it more exciting is the name of John Cena being attached to the spin-off.

We know that a lot of you must have literally jumped in your seats after reading this and want to know every detail possible regarding the spin-off. Do not worry and continue reading further for all the deets.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, HBO has confirmed that a spin-off of the film Suicide Squad is being made as a series, titled Peacemaker. It is also reported that the series will feature wrestler-turned-actor John Cena. He will play the titular role, reprising that from the film. The film’s writer and director, James Gunn, will also write the series and direct multiple episodes, including the pilot. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the show based on the DC Comics character. The series is being described as an action-adventure comedy.

After revealing so much, the makers have decided to keep the plot of the series under wraps. However, with what we know, it is said it will explore the origins of Peacemaker. Well, for those who do not know, Peacemaker is a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The portal also suggests that the production of the series is slated to begin in early 2021, prior to Gunn starting work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and the world’s biggest douchebag,” the portal reported Gunn telling a magazine. He continued, “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John Cena, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

Now you tell us how excited are you for this?

Must Read: Ashton Irwin Announces His Solo Debut Album Superbloom, Shares Snippets Of First Single

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube